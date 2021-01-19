Wazz & Carletta Freeze Their A's Off

When iHEARTMEDIA Country WGAR/CLEVELAND mornings hosts WAZZ & CARLETTA bet STEEL CITY MEDIA Country KBEQ (Q104)/KANSAS CITY's MIKE & JENNY on the outcome of last weekend's BROWNS-CHIEFS NFL playoff game, the loser agreed to jump in a lake.

When the defending SUPER BOWL champ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS edged the CLEVELAND BROWNS 22-17, extending the BROWNS' championship drought another year, STEVE WAZZ and CARLETTA BLAKE did a polar plunge into a frigid LAKE ERIE on a chilly JANUARY day. See what happened here.

If the BROWNS had won, Q104's morning team, MIKE KELLAR and JENNY MATTHEWS, would have had to eat dog food as part of the bet.

