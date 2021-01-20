Musical Mentors Collaborative

MUSICAL MENTORS COLLABORATIVE, which provides free private music instruction and instruments to students who would not otherwise have access, presents REQUIEM-20, a collaborative, multimedia, multi-genre reflection on the ineffable loss of life in 2020 due to the CORONAVIRUS pandemic. Featuring music by young composers, this project offered these artists a chance to help culture make meaning in a time of seeming creative impossibility. Produced in cooperation with MMC, this project represents a coalescence, a meeting place for creative artists to express and process the difficulties of this time.

Commented project creator DANIEL MATSUKAWA, principal bassoon of the PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA, professor at the CURTIS INSTITUTE OF MUSIC, “With the looming loss of millions of lives to CORONAVIRUS, 11 composers and 23 artists have come together to form a musical collaborative work called, REQUIEM-20, a modern-day Requiem in response to COVID-19. During this pandemic and with the lack of so many live performances, composers, especially young composers are feeling that their musical voices are not able to be displayed as normal and are looking for ways to stay connected and be relevant to the world right now.

"This is their musical reaction to all the loss that is experienced during this time. A requiem not just for the loss of so many lives, but also for the loss of everyday life as we knew it, the loss of so many things that we had, the loss of getting to do things we love and see the people we love, the loss of so many jobs and livelihoods, the loss of so much continues and is expressed here in this montage and continuous melange of 11 short expressions that is interwoven to formulate REQUIEM-20.

"Given the continuing loss of so many musicians' jobs and livelihoods, we hope that the feelings and stories conveyed through REQUIEM-20 give you faith that artistic expression lives on as robustly as ever. We also hope that this project may prompt other musicians to compose and add to the concept, thus creating their own musical tribute in response to the current pandemic-filled world."

Added MMC Artistic And Educational Director REDDY POLL, “MUSICAL MENTORS COLLABORATIVE encourages creativity through connection, and employs the ingenuity of economically displaced musicians to create connections in communities with the least access to music’s undisputed benefits. This project furthers our mission of connecting artists and young people with this crucial resource in this troubled time; We are excited to share REQUIEM-20 and for the public.”

