Sold

AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP LLC is selling Classic Hits KDHT (K-HITS 104.9)/ROHNERT PARK, CA and its booster in GLEN ELLEN, CA to RURAL CALIFORNIA BROADCASTING CORPORATION (NORTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC MEDIA) for $1.5 million.

The buyer owns noncommercial independent KPJK-TV/SAN MATEO, CA and PBS affiliate KRCB-TV/COTATI, CA and NPR affiliate KRCB-F/WINDSOR, CA and its translator K215CQ/SANTA ROSA, CA.

« see more Net News