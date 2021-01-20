Now With PodcastOne

Reality show personalities TODD and JULIE CHRISLEY have taken their "CHRISLEY CONFESSIONS" podcast from AUDIOBOOM to PODCASTONE. The show with the "CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST" stars debuted in 2018.

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, "When we founded PODCASTONE, we launched with some of the most outspoken hosts in the genre, including ADAM CAROLLA, KAITLYN BRISTOWE, PEREZ HILTON, JORDAN HARBINGER and THE LADYGANG. The addition of CHRISLEY CONFESSIONS and TODD and JULIE to our stable of shows carries on our tradition of offering listeners the sort of honest, straightforward and hilarious content they seek."

« see more Net News