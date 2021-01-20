Bustos

A resolution introduced in CONGRESS honors the journalists who covered the CAPITOL riot at risk to their lives. Rep. CHERI BUSTOS (D-IL), a former reporter for the QUAD CITY TIMES, introduced the resolution TODAY (1/20), with 42 members of the HOUSE co-sponsoring.

“It was our nation’s forefathers who first recognized that the foundation of a successful democracy must include a free press. On January 6th, journalists and members of the media faced imminent danger from rioters as our nation’s Capitol was attacked. Despite threats to their own lives, they continued to document history,” said BUSTOS. “Their work helped ensure the safety of others and continues to help federal agencies seek justice. Their actions were nothing short of heroic. As a former journalist, I want to thank them. And as a member of a grateful nation, it is my honor to recognize the significance of their contributions on that fateful day.”

NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH said, “On JANUARY 6, America’s journalists -- at great personal risk -- provided vital reporting from inside and outside the Capitol to deliver a chilling picture of the unprecedented assault on our democratic process. Enduring harassment, intimidation and acts of violence from the crowd, the news media showed remarkable courage in upholding the principles of the First Amendment’s guarantee of a free press. We thank Rep. BUSTOS for her leadership on this resolution recognizing the bravery and duty they exhibited, and we appreciate the support of members of Congress in imploring every American to respect the right of journalists to safely conduct their important work.”

NEWS MEDIA ALLIANCE Pres./CEO DAVID CHAVERN added, “Without the unwavering dedication of journalists -- who risk their lives every day to report the facts and keep Americans informed -- we would be in the dark about the atrocities that took place at the U.S. Capitol on JANUARY 6. Despite being the targets of violence, threats and hatred by many over the last four years, the fact is that journalists play a pivotal role in preserving a strong democracy, as they demonstrated once again that day -- and on the days that followed as they investigated the whole story. The ALLIANCE joins Representative BUSTOS and other supporters of this resolution in thanking journalists – today and every day -- for their commitment to high-quality reporting, and their bravery in the face of danger, to continue bringing us the news. We owe them a debt of gratitude.”

