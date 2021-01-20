BMG/BBR MUSIC GROUP will host a "Throwback THURSDAY Virtual Hang" on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18th from 4-5p (CT) during "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience." The label is requesting attendees send in a video recounting their favorite COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) moments to include in the virtual gathering. Uploads can include pictures or video from that memory, along with your selfie video talking about the moment. Upload your video here. The deadline for submissions is WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27th.

Register for CRS 2021 here.

