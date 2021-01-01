Rescheduled To 2022

The COUNTRY TO COUNTRY (C2C) FESTIVAL, which brings scores of American Country music stars to EUROPE every year, has been rescheduled again, this time to 2022. The shows were originally scheduled for MARCH 13th through MARCH 15th, 2020, but were postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 (NET NEWS 3/13/2020). In a statement posted to TWITTER TODAY (1/20), festival organizers revealed that they cannot hold a show this year due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, and revealed the new festival dates of FRIDAY, MARCH 11th through SUNDAY, MARCH 13th, 2022.

The statement read, "Due to the complications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the current restrictions on mass gatherings and international travel, we are sad to say that C2C will not be able to go ahead in MARCH 2021 as planned. In MARCH of 2020, we could never have foreseen the extent of what has unfolded and the prospect that we would be without C2C for two years running was unthinkable. We are devastated that we are unable to deliver you the event that we all love.

"As we write, we are working really hard to make C2C 2022 the very best yet," the statement continued. "Tickets will remain valid for the 2022 event, and we encourage you to hold on to your tickets if possible so we can celebrate together. If you wish to be refunded, please contact your point of purchase. We are working on delivering numerous pieces of content for you throughout 2021 to make sure you're getting your Country fix!"

