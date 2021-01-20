The Nash News Network

Digital media company THE NASH NEWS is growing its platform with five new brands in addition to the launch of a new website, video series and live/virtual events. The newly added brands are THE TEX NEWS COMPANY, THE COUNTRY ICON, THE NASH SONGWRITER, THE NASH ARTIST and THE NASH SHOP. Read more about each brand here.

The network, structured to help support Country music creators and artists, was started by Country music fan RACHEL FAIN, and is focused on partnering with brands, podcast hosts, social media personalities and artists who are interested in hosting recurring series and events. Accepted partners enjoy free benefits, including administrative tasks, social media promo/publicity/management, monetization programs and more.

“I started THE NASH NEWS two years ago as a way to connect with other Country music fans through social media," said FAIN. "As a fan of Country music, I quickly grew frustrated with the lack of exposure female Country artists were receiving and became passionate about building a platform that supports and promotes female equality in the Country music industry while staying true to our mission.”

« see more Net News