MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING promotes SCOTT ELLIS to Asst. Operations Manager/ Program Director for Rock KQRA (Q102) and Top 40 KOSP (92.9 THE BEAT).

A joint statement from General Manager SCOTT MEIER and Operations Manager VALORIE KNIGHT read, "SCOTT has been programming and is active as an influencer-air talent on KQRA for more than a year. SCOTT was the former PD at (crosstown SUMMIT MEDIA Top 40) KSPW for three years before heading to ST. LOUIS and programming (ENTERCOM then Top 40) KNOU. SCOTT resides in SPRINGFIELD with his girlfriend CHIANNE and their French Bulldog, BRISBANE. In his spare time, he enjoys playing basketball, heading to concerts, and maybe a casino or two."

ELLIS told ALL ACCESS, "I’m thrilled to take on the added responsibilities of KOSP and dive back into the Pop genre. Working in this market has always felt like home. Thank you to VALORIE KNIGHT and SCOTT MEIER for this amazing opportunity to grow."

ELLIS succeeds MAL BAILEY who makes a career change, diving headlong into a real estate career with GATEWAY REAL ESTATE KELLER WILLIAMS.

Congratulate ELLIS at scott@q1021.fm!

