Hendler

The host of a brokered-time show on BEASLEY Brokered Talk WWDB-A (TALK 860)/PHILADELPHIA was among the recipients of pardons issued by DONALD J. TRUMP in his last hours as President.

The PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER reports that GARY HENDLER, a real estate broker in ARDMORE, PA who hosts "CLEAN AND SOBER RADIO" FRIDAY afternoons at 3p (ET), was on the list of 73 people pardoned by TRUMP.

HENDLER told the INQUIRER that he filled out an application for a pardon six years ago; after getting involved in the operation of a quaaludes clinic in WEST PHILADELPHIA, he was convicted on a charge of conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances in 1984 and sentenced to three years' probation, subsequently starting AA meetings at MAIN LINE REFORM TEMPLE. His pardon was supported by former Deputy Attorney General ROD ROSENSTEIN and the federal pardon attorney.

« see more Net News