Mike McKay

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's Classic Hits KKCL (AWESOME 98!)/LUBBOCK, TX has signed MIKE MCKAY as the new station voice.

MCKAY said, "LANCE BALLANCE, Director of Content, said that I was the best thing to happen to LUBBOCK since it stopped being a dry county and, honestly, that sort of praise needs to be shared!!!!"

MCKAY is available for Voice Work. Check out his demo or contact NATE ZEITZ at CESD: NZeitz@cesdtalent.com

