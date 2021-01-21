-
KKCL (Awesome 98!)/Lubbock, TX Signs Mike McKay As Station Voice
January 21, 2021 at 5:50 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's Classic Hits KKCL (AWESOME 98!)/LUBBOCK, TX has signed MIKE MCKAY as the new station voice.
MCKAY said, "LANCE BALLANCE, Director of Content, said that I was the best thing to happen to LUBBOCK since it stopped being a dry county and, honestly, that sort of praise needs to be shared!!!!"
MCKAY is available for Voice Work. Check out his demo or contact NATE ZEITZ at CESD: NZeitz@cesdtalent.com