WBUF’s ‘Everything That Rocks’

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Rock WBUF (92.9 WBUF)/BUFFALO has announced its new on-air lineup following their flip from JACK FM last NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/25/20). Mornings will now feature COMPASS MEDIA NETWORK’s syndicated FREE BEER & HOT WINGS based out of TOWNSQUARE’s WGRD/GRAND RAPIDS, MI.

Middays will be manned by TOWNSQUARE BUFFALO Dir. Promotions/Marketing DEAN "THE DEAN OF ROCK" SARAGO, followed by TOWNSQUARE BUFFALO Dir./Content and WBUF PD CHRIS CROWLEY in afternoons, and COMPASS/TOWNSQUARE's "Ultimate Classic Rock Nights" hosted by "UNCLE JOE" BENSON in evenings

