Virtual Walk Around Virtual Show

STEVE GOLDSTEIN attended the virtual CES 2021, and the AMPLIFI MEDIA founder's AM-FM-PODCAST column at ALL ACCESS this week has a rundown of all the relevant stuff for radio and podcasting from the convention.

In the column, GOLDSTEIN covers the new and continuing developments at the show, such as they were, like in-car audio (custom assistants), 5G, and other features.

Catch up on the latest tech developments for audio in the column by clicking here.

