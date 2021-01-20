New Moo

GALAXIE BROADCASTING Soft AC/Adult Standards 1420 WGXI/98.5 W253CW, known as “LOVE 98.5,” flipped formats TODAY (1/20) to Classic Country as “COW COUNTRY.” The PLYMOUTH, WI-licensed station’s still under construction website is here. Listen online here.

The company announced the news in a FACEBOOK post, which read, “For those of you who have become our radio friends in recent years, and to those of us who have been listening and embracing our American Songbook programming on LOVE 98 FIVE FM and 1420am THE BREEZE, and even back to the ‘80s and ‘90s on SHEBOYGAN’s 950am, this is a difficult time. This morning our Standards-based music format comes to an end and a new chapter begins. Sadly, in radio and much like life, nothing is forever and things eventually change. TODAY, that time has come for us. On behalf of the entire staff we offer a very heartfelt thank you. Our role in local radio is about to begin a new chapter. We invite you to join us. But again, to all who have been faithful listeners through the years, most importantly at this moment we say thank you.”

