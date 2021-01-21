Special Assignment

The late CBS NEWS RADIO Anchor/Correspondent DAVE BARRETT will be posthumously achieving one of his goals when his ashes are shot into space on the SPACE X Falcon rocket this week, weather permitting.

BARRETT, who died at 63 in 2018 and who was a lifelong space enthusiast who covered the final shuttle launch in 2011, will be among those whose ashes are aboard the rocket when it launches; the window for launch opens on FRIDAY (1/22) at 9:24a (ET). BARRETT's family arranged the ride through CELESTIS space burials.

To mark the occasion, PETER KING will cover the launch for the network.

Barrett at Shuttle Launch, 2011 (Photo: CBS News Radio)

