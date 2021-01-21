-
Ashes Of Late CBS News Radio Newsman Dave Barrett To Ride On Space X Rocket
January 21, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The late CBS NEWS RADIO Anchor/Correspondent DAVE BARRETT will be posthumously achieving one of his goals when his ashes are shot into space on the SPACE X Falcon rocket this week, weather permitting.
BARRETT, who died at 63 in 2018 and who was a lifelong space enthusiast who covered the final shuttle launch in 2011, will be among those whose ashes are aboard the rocket when it launches; the window for launch opens on FRIDAY (1/22) at 9:24a (ET). BARRETT's family arranged the ride through CELESTIS space burials.
To mark the occasion, PETER KING will cover the launch for the network.