Ashley & Brad

SUN BROADCASTING GROUP announced WEDNESDAY (1/20) nationally syndicated morning show ASHLEY & BRAD added Hot AC WKZA (106.9 KISS - FM)/JAMESTOWN, NY to their list of stations.

A company statement from SUN said, "ASHLEY PAIGE and BRAD ABRELL wake up 'KISS FM' listeners with all of the news and information they need, plenty of laughs, fun interaction and a ton of 'Today's Best Music."

ASHLEY PAIGE commented, “We’re excited to be kicking off the new year as a part of the team at 106.9 Kiss FM!”

BRAD ABRELL added, “We’re looking forward to interacting with and waking up the community of JAMESTOWN, NEW YORK with our brand of radio caffeine to get the day started!”

ANDREW HILL, General Manager of MEDIA ONE RADIO GROUP also added, "Ashley & Brad replaced our popular local morning show, but our audience quickly accepted them because of their fun, upbeat energy and ability to make it feel like you've been listening to them for years."

ASHLEY & BRAD is produced by SKID TRAX and is available as part of SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s day part programming. It is available as a 4-hour show MONDAY through FRIDAY, great for Hot AC, Classic Hits, or Country formats. The show is primarily a morning show but can work in any daypart. To learn more about ASHLEY & BRAD click here.

