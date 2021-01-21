-
Amy Anderson Joins KMBZ/Kansas City As Morning Co-Anchor
January 21, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Former CBS affiliate KCTV (TV)/KANSAS CITY anchor/reporter AMY ANDERSON is joining crosstown ENTERCOM News-Talk KMBZ-F/KANSAS CITY as co-host with WILL STERRETT of "KANSAS CITY'S MORNING NEWS."
ANDERSON was with KCTV for 18 years after stints at WFTV (TV)/ORLANDO and KODE-TV/JOPLIN; she left KCTV at the end of 2020. She fills the morning co-anchor slot left vacant by ELLEN SCHENK's retirement on JANUARY 3rd.