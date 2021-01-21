Upland

UPLAND SOFTWARE, INC., a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, has acquired SECOND STREET MEDIA, INC.,, a leading audience engagement cloud software platform. Adding SECOND STREET to UPLAND’s product portfolio will provide its customers the power to build promotions and email campaigns that grow revenue, customer databases, and consumer engagement.

Commented UPLAND Chairman/CEO JACK McDONALD, “Our customers need to deliver content experiences consumers enjoy interacting with and benefit from. Contests and interactive content are a proven and effective way to engage, attract, and retain consumers, and SECOND STREET delivers this at scale. [SECOND STREET co-founder/President] MATT [COEN] and the team have developed strong products, have a complementary customer base, and we’re excited to welcome SECOND STREET and their customers to UPLAND.”

UPLAND will integrate SECOND STREET into its Customer Experience Management product suite, which includes email and mobile messaging solutions.

Added SECOND STREET co-founder/President MATT COEN, “Like UPLAND, SECOND STREET is driven by delivering value for our customers. We take great pride in the success we have built and are excited to become part of a company with the strategy and resources to expand the value our customers get from audience engagement. Joining Upland is a great opportunity for SECOND STREET and our customers.”

« see more Net News