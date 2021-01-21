'Light Up The Night'

ALPHA MEDIA MASON CITY, IA, radio stations News/Talk KGLO, Country KIAI, Top 40 KLSS, Oldies/Adult Hits KRIB, and Classic Hits KYTC marked the resounding success of their first annual “Light Up the Night” event. The goal was to create a safe and family friendly event for northern IOWA and southern MINNESOTA residents to enjoy while raising funds for local non-profits.

Thousands of lights and more than 30 creative displays turned the NORTH IOWA EVENT CENTER into a fairy tale-like, magical place this past DECEMBER. This eight-night event hosted over 3,500 vehicles that drove through the light-up display. Net proceeds were split between CRISIS INTERVENTION CENTER, HAWKEYE HARVEST FOOD BANK and TOYS FOR TOTS.

Market Mgr. DALENA BARZ said, “I am very proud of our ALPHA MEDIA MASON CITY staff for giving their time and talents to create and work this event.The power of our radio stations and the generosity of our sponsors and community is overwhelming. Plans are already underway for a 2021 'Light Up the Night' event!"

« see more Net News