FCC Chairman AJIT PAI's resignation from the agency with the arrival of the BIDEN administration was accompanied by a statement issued WEDNESDAY (1/20) thanking his staff and listing what he considers the Commission's achievements over his tenure.

PAI's statement read, “Serving the American people as Chairman of the FCC has been the greatest honor of my professional life. Over the past four years, we have delivered results for the American people, from narrowing the digital divide to advancing American leadership in 5G, from protecting consumers and national security to keeping Americans connected during the pandemic, from modernizing our media rules to making the agency more transparent and nimble. It has been a privilege to lead the agency over its most productive period in recent history.

“None of this -- not a single action, big or small -- would have been possible without the incredible staff of the FCC. They are remarkable public servants who brought to the task each day their expertise, diligence, and collegiality. As I’ve had the chance to tell them during farewell events over the past week, they are inspiring public servants. I’ll miss working with our engineers, economists, attorneys, 24/7 public safety staff, consumer outreach teams, policy experts, administrative staff, and many others. Their accomplishments are even more remarkable considering that they have been working from home for the past ten months, as the FCC became one of the first federal agencies to implement comprehensive telework. I thank each and every one of our staff for their outstanding service to the Commission and to the country.

“Thank you to the American people for their support during my time at the FCC. I look forward to the next adventure.”

PAI was appointed to the Commission to serve on one of the Republican seats in 2012 and was appointed Chairman by the TRUMP administration in 2017. The Commission will operate with four commissioners, split between the parties, until PAI's replacement is nominated by the BIDEN WHITE HOUSE and confirmed by the SENATE, giving Democrats a 3-2 majority.

