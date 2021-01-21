The New President

JOE BIDEN was sworn in as the 46th president of the UNITED STATES yesterday, with "pomp, ceremony, former presidents, congressional leaders, A-list performers, parades and tributes to the troops — but before a small, socially distanced audience in a city that has been locked down because of the dual threats of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 400,000 people in the U.S., and possible domestic terrorism after the deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol," reports NBC.

Among the musical performers at thee event were TOBY KEITH, LEE GREENWOOD, LADY GAGA, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, GARTH BROOKS and JENNIFER LOPEZ ... who wowed those watching with a version of "This Land Is Your Land," which you can view below.

THE BLACK PUMAS, TIM McGRAW, TYLER HUBBARD were among the list of participants on the television special “CELEBRATING AMERICA,” for the inauguration. The program was hosted by TOM HANKS.

During the primetime special, LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, JON BON JOVI, ANT CLEMONS, FOO FIGHTERS, JOHN LEGEND, DEMI LOVATO, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, LUIS FONSI and OZUNA performed.

« see more Net News