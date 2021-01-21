Marty Greenberg Passes

MARTY GREENBERG, the former VP/GM at WLS-A and WDAI/CHICAGO and President of ABC RADIO's FM division, reportedly died TUESDAY (1/19). GREENBERG's passing was announced in a post by IRA "EYE" LIPSON on the WLS FACEBOOK page and via an email to media by ART VUOLO, and confirmed by ROBERTFEDER.COM, which reports that GREENBERG was 79 and died of pancreatic cancer at his home in MCKINNEY, TX.

GREENBERG, who did an internship with WMCA-A/NEW YORK in 1964 and then became an AE ad Dir. of Sales Promotion and Advertising at the station, served as GSM at WXYZ-A/DETROIT before joining WLS in 1973, where he served as VP/GM through 1981. He also served as President of the ABC FM stations in 1981. In JANUARY 1982, GREENBERG joined BELO's DALLAS MORNING NEWS as VP/Radio, then worked as Pres./CEO/Partner in DUFFY BROADCASTING/GENESIS BROADCASTING, President of AVW AUDIO VISUAL, and President of the International division of EMMIS through 1994.

After six years of consulting, GREENBERG retired in 2000.

