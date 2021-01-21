Dimitroulakos

TRUSTED MEDIA BRANDS (the former READER'S DIGEST ASSOCIATION) Dir./Programmatic ELLI DIMITROULAKOS has joined ACAST as Head of Automation, AMERICAS, based in NEW YORK and overseeing the podcast platform's ACAST Automated programmatic division in the U.S., CANADA, and MEXICO.

“Podcasting is home to some of the most talented creators and engaged audiences of any modern advertising channel -- and we’ve made it our mission to unlock programmatic advertising’s clear potential here,” said DIMITROULAKOS. “ACAST has the infrastructure to harness programmatic ad buying, at scale, for advertisers across the AMERICAS.”

Global Head of Automation MICHAEL BAYSTON added, “Programmatic advertising is the biggest opportunity for the podcast industry, and ELLI has the ideal mix of cross-channel experience and insight to roll out this emerging technology -- allowing advertisers in the AMERICAS to realize its potential.”

« see more Net News