Condolences

ALL ACCESS extends condolences to DOLLY PARTON and her family on the loss of her brother and fellow musician, RANDY PARTON, who died at age 67 after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife DEB, his daughter HEIDI, son SABYN, and grandsons HUSTON and TRENT.

DOLLY shared the sad news on FACEBOOK TODAY (1/22), writing, "My brother RANDY has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss, but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with GOD, and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.

"RANDY was a great singer, writer, and entertainer," she continued. "He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years. He headed his own show at DOLLYWOOD since it opened in 1986. He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on 'Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You' will always be a highlight in my own career. 'You Are My Christmas,' our duet on my latest CHRISTMAS album, joined with his daughter HEIDI, will always be a favorite. It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now.

« see more Net News