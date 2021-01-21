Sentenced

Former CUMULUS Sports KBGG-A (1700 THE CHAMP), BIRACH Sports KXLQ-A (1490 THE JOCK), iHEARTMEDIA Sports KXNO-A, and MEDIACOM/DES MOINES host MARTY TIRRELL has been sentenced to 41 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of mail fraud in federal court in DECEMBER 2019.

TIRRELL was indicted in FEBRUARY 2019 on federal charges he scammed at least eight victims out of $1.5 million in a sports ticket reselling scheme that turned out to be a Ponzi scheme, with investors' money used to pay other investors and for personal use. His sentencing had been delayed since last APRIL due to the pandemic.

