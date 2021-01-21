DuVernay (Photo: Spotify)

Award-winning filmmaker AVA DUVERNAY will produce podcasts for SPOTIFY under a new multiyear partnership deal between the streaming service and DUVERNAY's ARRAY company. The deal includes both scripted and unscripted podcasts produced on an exclusive basis for SPOTIFY, some of which will be produced with SPOTIFY's GIMLET and overseen by ARRAY FILMWORKS Pres. SARAH BREMNER.

“Recognizing the undeniable power of voice and sound, I’m thrilled to extend ARRAY’s storytelling into the realm of podcasts,” said DUVERNAY. “The opportunity to work with LYDIA POLGREEN and her passionate team drew us to SPOTIFY as a home for our audio narratives, and we couldn’t be more excited to begin this new creative journey.”

“SPOTIFY’s partnership with ARRAY continues our commitment to bringing the world’s most powerful and creative voices into podcasting,” said SPOTIFY Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer DAWN OSTROFF. “AVA DUVERNAY and her team at ARRAY will offer a singular perspective on audio storytelling. We look forward to SPOTIFY listeners hearing from the exceptional creators that she will be elevating by leveraging our global platform.”

“AVA DUVERNAY and her team at ARRAY are at the forefront of telling powerful stories about the most pressing issues of our time,” said GIMLET Managing Dir. LYDIA POLGREEN. “We’re so excited to bring their passion for lifting up forgotten and neglected voices to life in audio.”

