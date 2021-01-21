Starecheski, Low (Photos: This American Life)

Two experienced radio and podcast producers are joining the staff of public radio/podcast mainstay THIS AMERICAN LIFE later this month, both as Editors.

WNYC STUDIOS "NANCY" co-host/co-Managing Editor and "RADIOLAB" producer TOBIN LOW and REVEAL FROM THE CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING Senior Radio Editor and former WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK, PRX/NPR "STATE OF THE RE:UNION," and NPR Science Desk reporter LAURA STARECHESKI are coming on board at "THIS AMERICAN LIFE" next week.

