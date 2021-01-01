Fine

The FCC has fined THE ATHENIAN MULTICULTURAL STUDY CLUB $10,000 under a Consent Decree resolving allegations of advertisements aired on low power Alternative WPLP-LP (BULLDOG 93.3)/ATHENS, GA in violation of the Commission's underwriting laws.

The licensee, through its lawyers, admitted to airing prohibited ads during the period MAY 1-APRIL 27, 2019, and nine such announcements in the 12 months before it received a letter of inquiry in APRIL 2020. The fine was based on the licensee's limited ability to pay, demonstrated by federal tax returns from 2017-2019.

