Veteran major market PD/host NICHAEL NEFF passed away NEW YEAR'S EVE of COVID-19 at age 68. He had been SEVEN MOUNTAIN MEDIA Country WNBT-WZBF (BIGFOOT COUNTRY) and Classic Hits WOGA-WNDA-A (WOGA IN TIOGA)/MANSFIELD, PA Market Mgr., as well as midday host at WOGA.

The OHIO UNIVERSITY graduate worked as Production Dir. at KDKA-A/PITTSBURGH and WIND-A/CHICAGO, and as PD at WGY-A and WGFM/ALBANY, WRAL and WPTF-A/RALEIGH, WHP-A-WKBO-A/HARRISBURG, WMAL-A/WASHINGTON, and WARM-A, WEJL-A-WBAX-A and WQFM-WQFN, and WMGS (MAGIC 93)/SCRANTON. He returned to WNBT-WZBF, his hometown stations where he began his career as an announcer at WNBT, as Market Mgr, after SEVEN MOUNTAINS acquired the stations before his 2017 retirement. He came out of retirement at the behest of SEVEN MOUNTAINS COO JIM LOFTUS to host middays at WOGA, and then to resume the Market Mgr. position in mid-2020.

NEFF is survived by his partner, CONNIE JUDSON MYAL, adult children ELIZABETH and KYLE, and grandson EWAN. A celebration of NEFF's life is planned for OCTOBER.

