New Shows Coming

STEPHANIE WITTELS WACHS and JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER's LEMONADA MEDIA podcast network has announced its slate of upcoming podcasts for 2021, including its first scripted fiction podcast.

The new additions start with the sex education show "GOOD SEX," debuting with a trailer on VALENTINE'S DAY and an opening episode on MARCH 2nd. New shows coming this SPRING include a series on the child care crisis, "NO ONE IS COMING TO SAVE US"; an untitled series on healthcare; and a third spinoff from the "GOOD" series, "GOOD GRIEF," on how people around the world approach mourning. Arriving sometime in the SPRING or SUMMER will be "WRITTEN OFF," a look at young inmates using their writing skills to earn their way out of prison, hosted by WALTER THOMPSON-HERNÁNDEZ and Exe. Produced by HBO's JAY ELLIS.

The FALL slate includes the aforementioned fiction podcast, "HERE LIES ME," a middle school dramedy with "THE LONGEST SHORTEST TIME" podcast veteran and Young Adult book author HILARY FRANK. Also coming this FALL will be a followup to LEMONADA's flagship podcast "LAST DAY" called "NEW DAY," a look at how to proceed with a better life with lessons learned from the pandemic; the network's first non-English-language podcast "IN GIRO CON FRA," an Italian language podcast with FRANCESCA LAZZARIN, the wife of THE LUMINEERS' JEREMIAH FRAITES and a sociologist and mother, discussing life on tour; and a series on women imprisoned for self-defense against domestic violence, "BELIEVE HER," a co-production with SPIEGEL & GRAU.

Coming in 2022, LEMONADA will debut a new vertical, LEMONADA BEING STUDIO, with rapid-cycle "audio-reality" series focusing on experiencing "what it's like to walk in different people's shoes."

