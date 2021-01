Starnes

USA RADIO NETWORKS has added syndication duties for "THE TODD STARNES SHOW" and the short-form “TODD STARNES NEWS & COMMENTARY.”

USA will offer former FOX NEWS RADIO host STARNES' daily noon-3p (ET) show and daily commentaries to affiliates starting MONDAY (1/25), via FTP, XDS and streaming. Reach COO JANET BRO at (210) 488-6632.

