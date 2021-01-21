Trahern

The COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) have named COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) CEO SARAH TRAHERN as the 2020 CRB President's Award recipient. The award will be presented during "CRS Honors," the official launch of "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience," on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th at 12:30p (CT). The CRB President's Award is presented to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the marketing, production, growth and development of the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS), and the multiple services that CRB provides to the Country radio and music communities.

TRAHERN was named CMA CEO in 2014 following stops at GREAT AMERICAN COUNTRY (GAC), THE NASHVILLE NETWORK (TNN), and C-SPAN. She helms CMA’s three network television properties (CMA FEST, CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS and the CMA AWARDS), leads one of the biggest music festivals in the world and serves as Pres. of the CMA FOUNDATION. Additionally, TRAHERN has made community outreach a priority, whether it is providing members affordable healthcare options or offering online tools and resources for music professionals displaced by COVID-19 shutdowns. She was instrumental in launching CMA’s MUSIC INDUSTRY COVID SUPPORT (MICS) initiative, and was recently recognized as one of the NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL's Most Admired CEOs.

"SARAH is the epitome of this award," said CRB/CRS Board Pres. KURT JOHNSON of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA. "Her selfless and tireless work on behalf of artists, songwriters, labels, managers, touring professionals and Country radio, and her steadfast support of CRB and COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR make her a highly deserving honoree. I am blessed to call her colleague, confidant and friend. And all of us in Country are blessed to have her as a true leader in our genre.”

Additionally, BIG MACHINE RECORDS' RASCAL FLATTS will be recognized as the 2020 CRB Artist Career Achievement Award recipient during the opening ceremonies. The award is presented to an individual artist or act who has made a significant contribution to the development and promotion of Country music and Country radio. BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA will present the award, originally announced at last year's CRS. CAPITOL RECORDS' MICKEY GUYTON is also slated to open CRS 2021 with a performance of the national anthem sponsored by VETERANS MATTER.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony, where the CRB President’s Award and Artist Career Achievement awards are historically given, could not be held, so these awards are being given out virtually during "CRS 2021."

« see more Net News