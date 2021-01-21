Woodsy (Photo: Facebook via CJME)

Longtime REGINA, SK sportscaster WARREN WOODS passed away WEDNESDAY (1/20) of complications from COVID-19 in REGINA at 66..

"WOODSY" was a sports anchor on GLOBAL O&O CFRE-TV (GLOBAL REGINA, formerly STV)/REGINA for 26 years and for RAWLCO News-Talk CJME-A/REGINA for seven years. He was known for his coverage of hockey and curling, and was inducted into CURLSASK's "Legends of Curling" in 2014.

