CJME/Regina, SK Sportscaster Warren 'Woodsy' Woods Dies Of COVID-19
January 21, 2021
Longtime REGINA, SK sportscaster WARREN WOODS passed away WEDNESDAY (1/20) of complications from COVID-19 in REGINA at 66..
"WOODSY" was a sports anchor on GLOBAL O&O CFRE-TV (GLOBAL REGINA, formerly STV)/REGINA for 26 years and for RAWLCO News-Talk CJME-A/REGINA for seven years. He was known for his coverage of hockey and curling, and was inducted into CURLSASK's "Legends of Curling" in 2014.