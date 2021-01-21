Streaming Data

Data from TRITON DIGITAL shows that listening to AM/FM streams on smart speakers has grown over 29% over the last two years, while consumption on mobile devices was flat at 48% over the same time period.

As for which devices are being used, the category of "Other Devices," encompassing APPLE HomePod. SONOS, BOSE, ROKU, and others, growing, while AMAZON Echo fell slightly and GOOGLE Home devices were flat.

“Streaming radio is one of the top content choices on smart speakers,” said Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO. "With the rapid adoption of smart speakers, it’s no surprise that their contribution to the streaming of AM/FM stations is increasing.”

