With AJIT PAI's exit as Chairman of the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (FCC), Commissioner JESSICA ROSENWORCEL has been named Acting Chairwoman by President BIDEN.

ROSENWORCEL said, “I am honored to be designated as the Acting Chairwoman of the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION by President BIDEN. I thank the President for the opportunity to lead an agency with such a vital mission and talented staff. It is a privilege to serve the American people and work on their behalf to expand the reach of communications opportunity in the digital age.”

Commissioner GEOFFREY STARKS, a fellow Democrat, said, “Congratulations to my friend and colleague JESSICA ROSENWORCEL on her designation as acting Chairwoman of the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION. For many years, JESSICA has been a passionate advocate for bringing the benefits of broadband to all Americans -- particularly our children. Her designation comes at a critical juncture for the Commission, as COVID-19 has made bold action to end internet inequality more vital than ever. I look forward to working with her to close the digital divide and on the wide range of pressing issues facing the Commission.”

Republican Commissioner BRENDAN CARR said, “I want to extend my congratulations to Commissioner JESSICA ROSENWORCEL on being named Acting Chairwoman of the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION. She is a talented and dedicated public servant, as evidenced by her eight years of distinguished service on the FCC. I have enjoyed our time serving together at the agency, and I look forward to working with Acting Chairwoman ROSENWORCEL.”

And NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH added, “NAB applauds JESSICA ROSENWORCEL on her selection by President BIDEN as acting chair of the FCC. She is a dedicated and experienced public servant who has demonstrated great aptitude in leading communications policy during her tenure at the Commission. We look forward to working with her and her fellow Commissioners on regulatory policies that help local radio and TV stations serve the public interest.”

