Turner

MCA NASHVILLE's JOSH TURNER is celebrating the 15th anniversary of his album, "Your Man," with an appearance on SIRIUSXM. Hosted by SIRIUSXM’s BUZZ BRAINARD, the event, set to premiere FRIDAY, JANUARY 22nd at 12p (ET), will feature TURNER as he shares stories and takes questions from fans.

Additional airings of the anniversary special will take place throughout the weekend on SIRIUSXM’s Y2KOUNTRY (Ch. 61) FRIDAY, JANUARY 22nd at 8p (ET), SATURDAY, JANUARY 23rd at 6a and 3p and SUNDAY, JANUARY 24th at 9a and 6p.

« see more Net News