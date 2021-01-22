Policy Priorities

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) issued the organization's Broadcasters' Policy Agenda for the 117th CONGRESS THURSDAY (1/21). The document lists the organization's policy priorities for the session:

Preserving Local Journalism in the Age of Big Tech (support free press)

Advertising Tax (opposition)

Music Licensing (opposition to performance tax)

Broadcast Ownership (support of revised, looser riles)

Retransmission Consent (retain privately negotiated deals between broadcasters and pay-TV operators)

Increasing Diversity in Broadcasting (tax certificates)

Spectrum Issues (opposing unlicensed spectrum giveaways and potential interference to broadcasters)

Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH said, “America's local radio and television broadcasters stand ready to help our nation overcome the challenges that lie ahead. NAB looks forward to working with the new administration and CONGRESS on bipartisan policies to address the crises facing our nation, while helping keep our millions of listeners and viewers informed, safe and connected."

Read the agenda here.

