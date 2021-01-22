Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: Lev Radin/Shutterstock.com)



MEGAN THE STALLION used her TWITTER account to blast false reports that charges against her alleged shooter TORY LANEZ had been dropped. BILLBOARD.COM is reporting after a series of viral tweets claimed that charges against LANEZ had been dropped in connection with MEGAN THEE STALLION's JULY shooting, MEG took to TWITTER on THURSDAY (1/21) to shoot down the false reports and blast people for turning her "trauma into a joke."

In OCTOBER, LANEZ (DAYSTAR PETERSON) was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He also faces an additional gun charge and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in LOS ANGELES court in NOVEMBER.

In JULY, the two artists got into an argument while driving through the HOLLYWOOD HILLS. When MEG exited the vehicle, LANEZ allegedly shot her several times in the foot. In AUGUST, she named LANEZ as the individual who shot her.

After a series of false tweets about the charges being dropped came out, THE NEW YORK TIMES confirmed with a Rep for LANEZ that they had in fact, not been dropped.

MEG took to TWITTER to express her anger. "AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up."

After a series of six Tweets, she later posted "I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL."

