Offering Priced, Upsized

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP priced its private offering of $280 million in 8.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (NET NEWS 1/19) and upsized the aggregate amount to $300 million.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to repay existing indebtedness under BEASLEY’s senior secured credit facilities in full plus some other debt, with anything left added to the balance sheet and used for general corporate purposes.

« see more Net News