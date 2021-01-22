Kristin Monica

ZIMMER COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 KTXY (Y107)/COLUMBIA, MO adds KRISTIN MONICA to afternoons. MONICA was a former morning host for SUMMIT Country WQNU (Q103.1)/LOUISVILLE, KY, after a three-year run with the CUMULUS cluster in PEORIA, IL.



PD CHRIS CARSON enthused, “I was excited to see KRISTIN’s name come across my desk as we were looking to fill the position. She’s someone who gets radio’s success plan for the future: engaging, connecting, and entertaining listeners not just on-air, but through digital and social properties as well. She’s a shining star in the industry that we are ecstatic to have as a part of the ZIMMER team!”



Added MONICA, “I’m excited to be back in Top 40 radio, and I’m so happy to join the amazing team at ZIMMER in COLUMBIA. They’ve worked hard to create a culture unlike any other radio building I’ve seen, and I’m really excited to be a part of it!”

MONICA will be taking over afternoons from CARSON, who will move to middays.



Congratulate her at Kristin@zrgmail.com.

