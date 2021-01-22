Lady A (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

BMLG RECORDS trio LADY A are soon to become the newest members of the venerable GRAND OLE OPRY. The surprise invitation was extended YESTERDAY (12/21) by OPRY member DARIUS RUCKER while LADY A was taping their performance for the upcoming two-hour NBC-TV special, "GRAND OLE OPRY: 95 YEARS OF COUNTRY MUSIC" (NET NEWS 1/19). Watch the moment — which will included in the special — happen on the OPRY stage here.

“This is the best surprise we could ever ask for,” LADY A’s HILLARY SCOTT said in response to the invitation. "I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl, so to say we are honored is an understatement. We are so truly grateful to officially be a part of this amazing family.”

LADY A’s membership is effective immediately. The group made their OPRY debut in 2007.

OPRY members BRAD PAISLEY and BLAKE SHELTON will co-host "GRAND OLE OPRY: 95 YEARS OF COUNTRY MUSIC,” airing on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14th at 9p (ET/PT).

