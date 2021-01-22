Winners

The iHEARTRADIO PODCAST AWARDS were announced in a virtual event THURSDAY evening (1/21), with EARWOLF's "OFFICE LADIES" honored as Podcast of the Year. Making appearances on the stream were WILL FERRELL (opening the show as his RON BURGUNDY character), HILLARY CLINTON, GWEN STEFANI, LAVERNE COX, QUESTLOVE, ROY WOOD JR., DAN PATRICK, JILL SCOTT, CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, and many others.

The winners:

Podcast of the Year: “OFFICE LADIES” (EARWOLF, JENNA FISCHER, ANGELA KINSEY)

Icon Award - Innovator Award: QCODE

Icon Award - Audible Audio Pioneer Award: SERIAL PRODUCTIONS (NEIL DRUMMING, SARAH KOENIG, JULIE SNYDER, PETER MCDONNELL)

Icon Award - Social Impact Award: BARATUNDE THURSTON

Seneca Women Podcast Award: "HER WITH AMENA BROWN"

The Next Great Podcast Award: "FRANKLY, MY DEAR" (SIENA JEAKLE/LIANNA HOLSTON)

Best Crime Podcast: “CRIME JUNKIE” (AUDIOCHUCK)

Best Pop Culture Podcast: “POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR” (NPR)

Best Music Podcast: “DOLLY PARTON’S AMERICA” (WNYC & OSM AUDIO)

Best News Podcast: “POD SAVE AMERICA” (CROOKED MEDIA)

Best Sports Podcast: “ALL THE SMOKE” (THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK)

Best Comedy Podcast: “THE READ” (LOUD SPEAKERS NETWORK)

Best Political Podcast: “NPR POLITICS” (NPR)

Best Branded Podcast: “HUMANS GROWING STUFF” (SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO)

Best Kids & Family Podcast: “WOW IN THE WORLD” (NPR)

Best Food Podcast: “HOME COOKING” (SAMIN NOSRAT/HRISHIKESH HIRWAY)

Best Fiction Podcast: “BLOOD TIES” (WONDERY)

Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast: “ARTICLES OF INTEREST” (AVERY TRUFELMAN / 99% INVISIBLE)

Best Overall Host - Female: NICOLE BYER (“WHY DON’T YOU DATE ME?”)

Best Overall Host - Male: CONAN O’BRIEN (“CONAN O’BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND”)

Best Business & Finance Podcast: “PIVOT” (NEW YORK MAGAZINE)

Best Green Podcast: “HOW TO SAVE A PLANET” (GIMLET)

Best Travel Podcast: “TRAVEL WITH RICK STEVES” (RICK STEVES)

Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast: “ELEVATION WITH STEVEN FURTICK” (INDEPENDENT)

Best Advice / Inspirational Podcast: “UNLOCKING US WITH BRENE BROWN” (PARCAST)

Best TV & Film Podcast: “YOU MUST REMEMBER THIS” (KARINA LONGWORTH)

Best Spanish-Language Podcast: “LEYENDAS LEGENDARIAS” (SONORO/ALL THINGS COMEDY)

Best Ad Read Podcast: “OFFICE LADIES” (EARWOLF/STITCHER)

Best Science Podcast: “RADIOLAB” (WNYC STUDIOS)

Best Technology Podcast: “RABBIT HOLE” (THE NEW YORK TIMES)

Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast: “THERAPY FOR BLACK GIRLS” (JOY HARDEN BRADFORD/iHEARTRADIO)

Best History Podcast: “REVISIONIST HISTORY” (PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES)

