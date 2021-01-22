Sold

ILLIANA COMMUNICATIONS, LLC is selling Full Service WBYS-A-W229BZ/CANTON, IL to SPOON RIVER MEDIA, LLC for $30,000.

In other filings with the FCC, RADIOACTIVE, LLC has closed on the sale of Silent KMML/CIMARRON, KS to ONE MEDIA, INC. for $65,000.

And EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of W256CC/BIG RAPIDS, MI to MENTOR PARTNERS, INC. for $38,642. The primary station is Classic Rock WWBR-HD2 (REWIND 99.1)/BIG RAPIDS, MI.

