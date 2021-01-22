Hunter

After being moved from lead radio play-by-play voice to a contributor role last season, JIM HUNTER has now been let go by the BALTIMORE ORIOLES.

HUNTER tweeted, "I was informed this week by @ORIOLES my contract will not be renewed for 2021 ending my career w/the ball club. It’s disappointing to have my tenure come to an end especially since it was not my decision. For 24 years I gave my heart & soul to the broadcasts & now it’s over."

HUNTER joined the O'S in 1997 and has called games on both TV and radio, most recently taking over for the retired JOE ANGEL as lead radio voice on a network headed by ENTERCOM Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE.

