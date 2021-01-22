IPO

LIBERTY MEDIA's blank check company to acquire media and technology properties, LIBERTY MEDIA ACQUISITION, has priced its initial public offering at $500 million for 50 million units (one share of common stock plus one-fifth of a warrant) at $10. An additional $250 million may be raised at the closing of an acquisition.

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is headed by LIBERTY MEDIA CORP. CEO GREG MAFFEI, who is also serving as CEO and Director of the SPAC, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol LMACU.

LIBERTY MEDIA owns SIRIUSXM, FORMULA ONE, and the ATLANTA BRAVES; it has long been considered a likely party in an acquisition of iHEARTMEDIA.

