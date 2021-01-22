Otto (aka: Nikki Montgomery)

COX MEDIA GROUP Country WHKO (K99.1)/DAYTON, OH has filled its afternoon slot with OHIO native BRITTANY OTTO (aka NIKKI MONTGOMERY), who currently hosts weekends for the station in addition to her role as News Director for sister News-Talk station WHIO/DAYTON. OTTO fills the slot made available in DECEMBER 2020, after longtime host GLENN MOORE retired after 22 years.

"’NIKKI’ is an extremely talented air personality, and we're excited to have her round out our lineup!" said OM NICK ROBERTS.

