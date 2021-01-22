Get The Party Started, Such As It Is

A new year can mean a fresh start for anything, and so ALL ACCESS VP/News-Talk-Sports-Podcasting Editor PERRY MICHAEL SIMON is choosing to take a positive tone in this week's "THE LETTER FROM ALL ACCESS NEWS-TALK-SPORTS," offering some goals and ideas for radio (any format) and podcasting people for 2021.

Unlike last week, this week's column features no exploding cartoon ducks, but it does suggest ways that radio shows, hosts, programmers, and podcasts can remain relevant and vital as the year progresses, from taking advantage of your platform to just having fun. But no exploding ducks. Sorry.

Read the exploding-duck-free "Hit the Reset Button" by clicking here.

