Reduced Power

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION noncommercial News-Talk WESA/PITTSBURGH is still on reduced power after its main transmitter shut down on DECEMBER 20th due to water damage. While the station undergoes repairs and expects the power loss to have some impact on ratings for the affected months, repairs are expected to be done by the end of this month and listeners have come through with over $65,000 in donations to a transmitter replacement fund, helping defray the over $150,000 in expenses for the new transmitter (with insurance and contingency funds helping as well).

In the meantime, while the main signal is at low power, the station's three HD RADIO digital channels remain at full power. Two translators, in SOMERSET and NEW BALTIMORE, are off the air because they get fed from the main signal; the translator in LIGONIER remains in operation, as do WESA's online digital streams and mobile app.

