Bones

Nationally syndicated iHEARTMEDIA/PREMIERE morning personality BOBBY BONES and his fiancée, CATILIN PARKER, will appear on an upcoming episode of "Running Wild with BEAR GRYLLS," marking the first time the show has ever featured a couple. BRITISH adventurer and survival instructor GRYLLS said the show would be the "ultimate relationship builder."

The announcement was made on the "BOBBY BONES SHOW" this morning (1/22), with GRYLLS as a guest. Watch here. The episode is being filmed this weekend, and will be released within the year.

BONES made his first appearance on the show last year (NET NEWS 1/6/2020). He admitted that after the first show he thought he would never return again, but after considering that PARKER is "an athlete and loves adventure," they decided to accept the challenge.

