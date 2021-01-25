Bradley

RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES Christian AC WCVO(104.9 THE RIVER)/COLUMBUS, OH brings aboard CHAD BRADLEY for middays and to handle all things content creation. BRADLEY starts at WCVO on FEB. 8 and debuts on-air FEB. 15.

WCVO Chief Content Officer and PD JOSH HOOPER commented, "In filling this position we wanted to bring in a talent who could help us accelerate our goals and growth in the areas of content creation and distribution, podcasting, marketing and more, as well as on-air, and CHAD certainly checks those boxes. He has a passion for CCM and the CMB, a joy for fundraising and partnering with the local community, and creativity to spare. We are so looking forward to utilizing CHAD’s unique skillset and experience to help share JESUS with more people, more ways, in 2021 and beyond as he joins our already hard-working and dedicated team."

WCVO Chief Creative Officer TODD AMLIN added, "The landscape of radio is changing as the hunger for on-demand content becomes increasingly stronger. We can either ‘stay in our lane’ and hope that is enough to compete, or we can adapt into content aggregators that create a more diverse and robust offering to our community - ranging from on-air to video, podcasting, blogging, thriving social media, etc. By bringing someone like CHAD BRADLEY into the building we believe we are assembling a team that can do the latter. I’ve gotten to know CHAD the past few years and have been blown away by his creativity and willingness to think outside the box. I couldn’t be more excited to have him onboard as we venture into the future of radio!"

BRADLEY said, "I am beyond humbled to have the trust and support of THE RIVER’s leadership team. I am so excited to be joining an incredible team of industry leaders and look forward to learning from each one of them!"

« see more Net News